Delhi CM withdraws work-from-home order, staggered office hours mandate
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta rolls back the temporary work-from-home arrangement and staggered office timings introduced in May as the geopolitical situation stabilises
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With geopolitical situation normalising, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered rollback of a work from home (WFH) measure and staggered timings she had earlier announced for government offices.
In May, Gupta had ordered work from home for two days for government offices, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity push to conserve energy keeping in mind the war in Iran.
"Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalized. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays and Saturday," her office said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 11:34 AM IST