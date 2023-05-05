Telangana implementing action plan to spread Buddha's teachings: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the state government is implementing an action plan to spread teachings of Gautam Buddha worldwide from Telangana by reviving the old Buddhist temples spread in different parts of the state.

He said that the propagation of Buddhism on Telangana soil is a matter of pride for all as he noted that the roots of Telangana's social life and culture are deeply embedded in Buddhism.

The Buddhist sites (Aramas), erected on the banks of river Krishna and Godavari rivers and dating back thousands of years, are the evidence of the spread of Buddhism in Telangana. The Chief Minister said that the 'Buddhavanam' which has been developed with international standards at NagarjunaSagar by the state government is attracting tourists from all over the world.

On the occasion of birth anniversary (Jayanti) of Gautam Buddha, called Buddha Pournima, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, extended his greetings to the people.

He asserted practicing the teachings of Gautama Buddha will help mankind to achieve utopian life and the enlightenment of living in harmony with nature, love, compassion, non-violence taught by Lord Buddha are imperative for today's society.

KCR said that it is a proud moment for every Indian to live on the land from where Buddha taught noble principles of peaceful coexistence to the entire world of humanity 2500 years ago. He observed that the social, economic and cultural principles preached by Lord Buddha with great vision and philosophical wisdom against discrimination and hatred based on color, gender, caste, etc. are immortal. Buddha's teachings will remain relevant as long as human society exists.

The CM said that the government is making efforts to ensure that the people of Telangana live happily in all fields. The state government is fulfilling Lord Buddha's aspirations by implementing the schemes meant for the development of all sections of people including SC, ST, BC, minority, women, poor etc regardless of caste, colour and religion.

--IANS

ms/vd