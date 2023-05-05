close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Telangana implementing action plan to spread Buddha's teachings: CM KCR

On the occasion of birth anniversary (Jayanti) of Gautam Buddha, called Buddha Pournima, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, extended his greetings to the people

IANS Hyderabad
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the state government is implementing an action plan to spread teachings of Gautam Buddha worldwide from Telangana by reviving the old Buddhist temples spread in different parts of the state.

He said that the propagation of Buddhism on Telangana soil is a matter of pride for all as he noted that the roots of Telangana's social life and culture are deeply embedded in Buddhism.

The Buddhist sites (Aramas), erected on the banks of river Krishna and Godavari rivers and dating back thousands of years, are the evidence of the spread of Buddhism in Telangana. The Chief Minister said that the 'Buddhavanam' which has been developed with international standards at NagarjunaSagar by the state government is attracting tourists from all over the world.

On the occasion of birth anniversary (Jayanti) of Gautam Buddha, called Buddha Pournima, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, extended his greetings to the people.

He asserted practicing the teachings of Gautama Buddha will help mankind to achieve utopian life and the enlightenment of living in harmony with nature, love, compassion, non-violence taught by Lord Buddha are imperative for today's society.

KCR said that it is a proud moment for every Indian to live on the land from where Buddha taught noble principles of peaceful coexistence to the entire world of humanity 2500 years ago. He observed that the social, economic and cultural principles preached by Lord Buddha with great vision and philosophical wisdom against discrimination and hatred based on color, gender, caste, etc. are immortal. Buddha's teachings will remain relevant as long as human society exists.

Also Read

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR

CM KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmed, says Telangana BJP chief

Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM

Rs 6,000 aid for farmers by Maharashtra govt insufficient: Telangana CM

Insurance cover to benefit 2 million cattle rearers in Rajasthan

Various outfits protests against controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'

Bad weather damages wheat, other crops in Himachal's Una district

ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Mamata

Bhutto-Zardari calls for collective approach by SCO to combat terrorism

The CM said that the government is making efforts to ensure that the people of Telangana live happily in all fields. The state government is fulfilling Lord Buddha's aspirations by implementing the schemes meant for the development of all sections of people including SC, ST, BC, minority, women, poor etc regardless of caste, colour and religion.

--IANS

ms/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KCR Telangana Lord Buddha

First Published: May 05 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

A year into vehicle scrappage policy, car junkyards see low scrap value

Vehicle scrapping policy will lead to 20 dismantling units in India
5 min read

BJP organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Story
4 min read

Telangana implementing action plan to spread Buddha's teachings: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Bad weather damages wheat, other crops in Himachal's Una district

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon