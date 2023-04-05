close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Small & medium IT firms hit by high attrition rate after lockdown: Survey

After this, the attrition rate is 27 per cent in the services sector. Due to this, the hopes of returning to normalcy after the epidemic in these areas have been hit

Press Trust of India Lucknow
IT employees

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Small and medium IT companies are yet to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown because of the high attrition rate of their employees after upskilling, according to a survey.

According to the survey by Micro Small and Medium Enterprises -Export Promotion Council (MSME-EPC), the highest attrition rate of 35 per cent is being seen in small and medium sector technology companies after the lockdown, in which skilled employees leave their companies for higher wages.

After this, the attrition rate is 27 per cent in the services sector. Due to this, the hopes of returning to normalcy after the epidemic in these areas have been hit.

Releasing the report of this survey of 700 IT units on Wednesday, D S Rawat, Chairman, MSME-EPC, said that a large number of employees in MSME sector companies are going to other companies for higher salaries after learning the work.

Due to this, these companies are still not able to recover from the shock of the lockdown. Companies in the technology sector spend a lot of time and resources to train their employees, but after training, the employees move to other companies for higher wages.

He said that there is a need to open more and more capacity building centers in the public and private sector to check the high attrition rate. This will increase efficient manpower, due to which the process of leaving one company and going to other companies will also reduce.

Also Read

Attrition in IT companies likely to stay at 20% over recession fears

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll

Fed hikes rate again by 75 basis points, hints at entering end phase

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Surrogacy law in its current form is appropriate, govt tells SC

Migrant workers denied pay, walks 1,000 km in 7 days to return Odisha

Politicians don't have higher immunity: SC on Oppn's plea on CBI, ED misuse

Campuses turn to core engineering, manufacturing amid IT hiring slump

India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system project

Rawat said that the rate of attrition in the industrial sector is low, but companies in the technology sector are still struggling to retain their employees. Apart from this, the attrition rate is 20 per cent in the manufacturing sector, 27 per cent in the service sector especially the financial sector, 26 per cent in the e-commerce sector and 25 per cent in the pharma sector.

According to the survey, technology companies in the MSME sector are facing tough competition from large and multinational companies. In such a situation, losing a trained employee is increasing the pressure on them, which is ultimately a threat to their business. The maximum pressure is on those who do 'outsource' work or are in the profession of completing the work within a stipulated time.

As per the survey, more and more MSME industries are moving towards digitisation to expand their market both domestically and internationally. In such a situation, the entire business plan of this sector is collapsing due to the high attrition rate of the employees.

Topics : IT firms | small and medium enterprises SMEs | IT companies

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon