close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

On May 19, when the CBI submitted a charge sheet in the case, the court sought certain explanations, which the central agency was supposed to submit to the court on Friday

IANS Kolkata
Law & Order, court, case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A special court in Kolkata on Friday extended the judicial remand of expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is in custody for his reported involvement in the alleged multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam, by another 14 days.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the matter faced the wrath of special court Judge Arpan Chattopadhyay for the delay in providing the explanations sought by the court in the charge sheet filed by the CBI earlier.

On May 19, when the CBI submitted a charge sheet in the case, the court sought certain explanations, which the central agency was supposed to submit to the court on Friday.

However, the CBI counsel informed the court that the agency needs a month's additional time to submit the explanatory note.

Expressing anguish over this submission, the judge noted that the approach of the CBI in this matter is extremely casual. The main query of the court was why those who paid money for getting jobs in state-run schools have not been arrested yet.

On Wednesday, Kuntal Ghosh had levelled another serious allegation while coming out of the court.

Also Read

ED arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam

Kuntal Ghosh accuses central agencies of 'forcing' him to name TMC leaders

AI 'pee-gate': Delhi court extends accused judicial custody by 14 days

Kuntal Ghosh files complaint alleging pressure from central agencies

West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam: ED arrests TMC's Santanu Banerjee

At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on

CM Gehlot stresses on starting production from Barmer refinery by 2025-end

Ahead of monsoon, Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with flooding

ED raids VIPS Group in Pune; assets worth Rs 18.54 cr seized in Maharashtra

Govt imposes stock limits on tur, urad dal till October to check hoarding

He had said that the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had called up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office many times on May 30, the day when the central agency had arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra in connection with the same case.

"Let Adhikari's call details be checked," he had said.

When asked how he got this information while in prison, Ghosh had said that he has his sources.

While entering the court on Friday, Ghosh alleged that the ED is deliberately trying to divert the course of the investigation in the wrong direction.

"The ED officials are lying. They are deliberately trying to divert the course of investigation in the wrong direction. If they have the guts, they should present my statement in the court," Ghosh said.

--IANS

src/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TMC Recruitment West Bengal Calcutta High Court

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon