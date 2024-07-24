Business Standard
TTD board dissolved after new govt formation, new committee to form soon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) dissolved: A total of 24 members from the TTD governing body have resigned. Their resignations have been accepted and a new committee will be appointed soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Soon after the new government was formed, the governing body of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has been dissolved. Previously, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government formed a governing body comprising 24 members, along with four ex-officio members.

All 24 members of TTD have resigned, including the chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, after the formation of a new government in the state. The government has accepted all the resignations and issued an order to appoint a new chairman and board members for TTD.
TTD focuses on the quality of Laddu Prasad

The TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao recently shared his views on Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam. According to Rao, measures have already been taken to improve the quality and tastes of Laddu prasads. The supplier of ghee for Laddu Prasadam has been warned to provide good quality ghee only or strict action will be taken in case of rules violation. 

The quality of Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam is always under focus and experts believe that improving the quality of ghee will lead to improving the quality of Laddu. 

Soon to set up testing device

The EO Shyamala Roa also stated that TTD does not have any testing device, but it will be set up soon. Rao also mentioned that there is some problem in the procurement of the raw materials and ghee used in the laddu prasadam. To test the quality of ghee, a committee of dairy experts has been formed, Dr Mahadevan from Bangalore, a retired professor of NDRA, Dr Surendranath, Dr Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy from Hyderabad and Professor Swarna Lathalu are members of this committee. The committee will submit their reports in a few days. 

Rao also said that the committee will also be informed about the element included in the ghee used in the laddu prasadam. The committee has been asked to give their reports stating that the ghee should have a good aroma. They said that they have called ghee suppliers and advised them to provide only quality ghee.

According to him, some companies share low-quality ghee while some share good-quality ghee. Resultantly, the NABL test revealed that a company is providing adulterated ghee adding vegetable fat. 

Strict actions against rule violators

The samples of ghee supplied to TTD have been sent to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. Consequently, one of the five suppliers failed to match the quality standards of the ghee and has been blacklisted for violating rules. Action has also been taken against another company issuing show cause notices to the two companies. Rao claimed that there wouldn't be any compromise on the Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam issue.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

