IMD Weather 2024: Rainfall in Delhi; more showers in other parts of India

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted significant rainfall in several states. A yellow alert for Wednesday has also been issued by the weather department for Mumbai and Delhi, indicating heavy rainfall. Alongside, the monsoon trough is causing scattered thunderstorms over the region, with the IMD saying that parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, and some other adjacent areas are likely to receive moderate to intense rain in the coming hours. IMD Weather 2024: Delhi today On Wednesday, July 24, there was a light downpour in many parts of Delhi. As the India Meteorological Department issued a "yellow" alert for the national capital for the next two days, rain was witnessed in RK Puram and nearby areas in South Delhi.

The climate office has estimated moderate rain for today in Delhi, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely hovering around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the "satisfactory " category with a reading of 93 at 6 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

“This has been a particularly hot and humid July, characterised by calm winds and high humidity. For most of the month, the monsoon trough has stayed south of Delhi and closer to central India, which is why we are not seeing any significant rain", Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet further stated on Delhi logs an increase in rain intensity.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Mumbai today

On Wednesday, July 24, the city will continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has predicted a 4.07-meter high tide at 1.30 pm.

As per the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department's district forecast and warning bulletin, the state capital will be on yellow alert with the chance of severe rainfall at isolated locations.

After the weather forecasting agency on Monday issued an orange alert for the "Maximum city," the civic body of Mumbai was on alert. Over the past few weeks, the city has been seeing a lot of rain with reports of widespread waterlogging.

Weather forecast 2024: Other parts of India

Severe rainfall in isolated areas of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Jharkhand is anticipated on Wednesday, July 24.

The IMD has also estimated severe rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.