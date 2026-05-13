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Home / India News / PM Modi significantly reduces convoy size days after appeal for austerity

PM Modi significantly reduces convoy size days after appeal for austerity

The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Hyderabad, Telangana. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size, days after he made an appeal for austerity and urged the citizens to curb the use of fuel-driven vehicles.

A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, official sources said.

The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol.

Modi's convoy size was cut in Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.

Sources said the prime minister also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, where possible, without making new purchases.

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi on Sunday made a push for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.

 

The prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt austerity measures

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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