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Home / India News / Heatwave intensifies in west India, Delhi may get light rain, storms today

Heatwave intensifies in west India, Delhi may get light rain, storms today

The national capital may receive a brief spell of rain during the forenoon, with winds of 30-40 kmph gusting up to 50 kmph, according to the IMD

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Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and parts of Madhya Pradesh | Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to witness a change in weather on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds through the day.
 
According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to range between 37-39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is set to hover between 26-28 degrees Celsius during the day.
 
According to the IMD, the national capital may receive a brief spell of rain during the forenoon, with winds of 30-40 kmph gusting up to 50 kmph.  
 

Heavy rain warning in northeast  

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

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Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely across several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Karnataka. Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh may witness thundersquall activity with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph.  
 
In southern India, scattered thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and parts of Karnataka, with rainfall expected over Kerala in the next few days.

Hailstorm alert in hill states

The IMD has also warned of hailstorm activity at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to continue.

Heatwave persists in west and central India

Even as many regions brace for rain and thunderstorms, heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
 
According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Rajasthan in the next few days. Warm night conditions are also expected in parts of Rajasthan.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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