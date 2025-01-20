Business Standard

Two killed, 12 children hurt as truck collides with bus in Chhattisgarh

Two killed, 12 children hurt as truck collides with bus in Chhattisgarh

The accident occurred near Chikalputi village on National Highway 30 under the City Kotwali police station limits

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kondagaon
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

A teacher and a driver were killed and 12 students returning from a tour were injured in a collision between a private bus and a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chikalputi village on National Highway 30 under the City Kotwali police station limits.

"Students of a government school in Kevat Tola village from Mohla Manpur district had gone on a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts in a hired private bus.

"While returning, the bus collided with a truck around 2 AM, killing the driver and a teacher," a police official said, adding that 12 students were injured.

 

Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured children to the Kondagaon district hospital, the official said, adding that four of them are in critical condition.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

"The news of the death of a teacher and the driver in a road accident involving a bus carrying school children is extremely sad. There are also reports of injuries to some school children travelling in the bus, who are under treatment. The district administration has been instructed to make better medical arrangements for them," Sai stated on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chhattisgarh Bus accident road accident

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

