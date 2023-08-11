Confirmation

U'khand to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in state medical colleges in Aug

Rawat said Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to bring such an initiative

Medical

Representative Image (Photo: iStock)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Uttarakhand will introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in the state's medical colleges this month, Minister of Health and Education Dhan Singh Rawat said here on Friday.
He said Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to bring such an initiative.
Rawat said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand's medical colleges before the end of August.
He added that the syllabus for the courses in Hindi was prepared by a state government-appointed committee of expert doctors, who studied the Madhya Pradesh model before finalising it for medical colleges of Uttarakhand.
The Uttarakhand minister said the syllabus was submitted by an expert panel to the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education, which has also completed all formalities for its introduction.
It will be a big gift for the students who have had Hindi as their medium of education, he added.

Rawat had gone to Delhi to invite the Union health minister to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand and attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a satellite centre of AIIMS, Rishikesh, in Udham Singh Nagar.
He said Mandaviya gave his consent to attend both programmes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand MBBS Medical colleges

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon