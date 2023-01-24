Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Mehrauli murder case

-
ALSO READ
Mehrauli murder: Experts say Poonawala's confessions have no legal validity
Mehrauli murder: Court extends Poonawala's custody, allows polygraph test
Mehrauli killing: Accused Poonawala to undergo polygraph sessions on Monday
Poonawala Fincorp surges 13% after a 15% decline in past four trading days
Mehrauli murder case: Delhi Police seeks narco test of accused Aaftab
-
The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7.
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in different parts of the city across several days.
When Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked how many pages were there in the charge sheet, the investigating officer said it has 6,629 pages.
"It is voluminous," the judge said.
"The charge sheet has finally been placed before the court today," he added.
The court extended Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till February 7.
Poonawala was produced before the court through video conferencing on expiry of his judicial custody on Tuesday.
He informed the court that he wanted to change his present advocate M S Khan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU