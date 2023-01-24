JUST IN
Delhi Police intensifies security arrangements ahead of Republic Day
Business Standard

Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Mehrauli murder case

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed 6,629-page charge sheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7

Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in different parts of the city across several days.

When Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked how many pages were there in the charge sheet, the investigating officer said it has 6,629 pages.

"It is voluminous," the judge said.

"The charge sheet has finally been placed before the court today," he added.

The court extended Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till February 7.

Poonawala was produced before the court through video conferencing on expiry of his judicial custody on Tuesday.

He informed the court that he wanted to change his present advocate M S Khan.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:08 IST

