JUST IN
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police
LIVE: We will quit wrestling if president remains same, says Sakshi Malik
Goods of Jal Jeevan Mission worth lakhs stolen from godown in UP's Etawah
Development of nation not possible without women's participation: Irani
Sufficient infra to fight rising respiratory infections: West Bengal govt
Assam CM, Nadda meet Shah; discuss govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland
We will have to quit wrestling if president remain same: Sakshi Malik
Violence against women a hidden issue in country: Rahul at London event
Over 20 mn youth will get jobs in next 3-4 years, says UP CM Adityanath
Sanjivani scam: Will make effort to get back victims' money, says Gehlot
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
LIVE: We will quit wrestling if president remains same, says Sakshi Malik
icon-arrow-left
TMS Ep382: Sebi crackdown, Bill Gates, markets, pump and dump scheme
Business Standard

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police

Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter here in the early hours of Monday, officials said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Prayagraj | UP encounters

Press Trust of India  |  Prayagraj (UP) 

New Zealand mass shooting
Representative image

Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter here in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the encounter took place in Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am.

He said Usman was involved in the shooting of Umesh Pal and two other policemen on February 24.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area.

While Pal died on the same day, the security personnel died later during treatment.

A couple of days later, Arbaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the assailants, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 08:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU