Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police

Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter here in the early hours of Monday, officials said.
Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the encounter took place in Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am.
He said Usman was involved in the shooting of Umesh Pal and two other policemen on February 24.
Umesh Pal, the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area.
While Pal died on the same day, the security personnel died later during treatment.
A couple of days later, Arbaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the assailants, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj.
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 08:53 IST
