Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unaffected coaches of Kanchanjunga Express reach Sealdah with survivors

At least four rear coaches of the train were severely damaged in the collision at Rangapani, about 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station, on Monday morning

Kanchanjunga Express

The unaffected coaches began their onward journey from the accident site on Monday. (File photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The unaffected coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express, which was hit by a goods train near New Jalpaiguri, leaving 10 dead and several injured, arrived at Sealdah station here on Tuesday morning with nearly 850 passengers, according to an Eastern Railway official.
At least four rear coaches of the train were severely damaged in the collision at Rangapani, about 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station, on Monday morning.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Around 800 to 850 passengers arrived at Sealdah at 3.16 am," ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra said.
The unaffected coaches began their onward journey from the accident site on Monday afternoon.
The passengers were provided with medical facilities, food, and water at various stations, including Malda Town and Sealdah, he added.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division Deepak Nigam were present at Sealdah station to help passengers reach home safely, Mitra said.
Train 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala, scheduled to reach Sealdah at 7.20 pm on Monday, arrived eight hours behind schedule.
The transport department provided 16 buses and 60 cars to transport passengers home, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata Train Accident Railways Indian Railway Railway Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon