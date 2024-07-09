PM Modi Embarks on Austria trip, concludes two-day visit to Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Russia and emplaned for Austria on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Moscow before departing for Austria.

He waved at people at the Russian airport while getting into the plane.

As part of the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will be in Austria on July 9-10.

This visit marks a historic occasion, as it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Notably, the award was bestowed on PM Modi in the year 2019, but he received it physically today.

The Prime Minister was presented with this award for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

"Honoured to receive the The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle. I thank the Russian Government for conferring the award. This award is dedicated to my fellow 140 crore Indians," PM Modi posted on X after being conferred the award.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora to strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

The Prime Minister stressed that the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to global prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.