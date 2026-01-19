Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Video of man urinating at Delhi Metro station triggers public outrage

Video of man urinating at Delhi Metro station triggers public outrage

A video purportedly showing a man urinating inside a Delhi Metro station was widely shared online, triggering widespread criticism from users over poor civic sense and hygiene at public places.

Metro, Delhi Metro

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A video purportedly showing a man urinating inside a Delhi Metro station was widely shared online, triggering widespread criticism from users over poor civic sense and hygiene at public places.

Reacting to the video, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to help maintain cleanliness on its premises.

"DMRC requests all its passengers to help in keeping the premises clean and hygienic. If passengers notice any such activity by a fellow passenger, they should immediately bring the same to the notice of DMRC authorities," it said.

Several social media users condemned the act, calling it "shameful" and "deeply disturbing," while questioning the lack of basic civic responsibility in shared public spaces.

 

One user wrote that such behaviour 'undermines the effort put into maintaining public infrastructure," while another urged authorities to impose strict penalties to deter similar incidents.

Users also tagged the DMRC, seeking firm action against those violating cleanliness norms and stressing the need for stronger awareness and enforcement to protect hygiene standards in the metro system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India-EU

India-EU Summit: Bilateral trade, defence and mobility deals on table

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin to be formally elected as BJP national president on Tuesday

electric vehicle

Delhi govt to add 7,000 EV charging points, 100 swapping stations in 2026

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Delhi airport plans to shut third runway from February 16 for upgrade

IAS officer Lokesh M

Techie's death: Noida Authority CEO removed, UP govt orders SIT probe

Topics : Delhi Metro Viral video BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today