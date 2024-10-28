Business Standard
Home / India News / Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Opposition MPs walk out of meet over witness list

Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Opposition MPs walk out of meet over witness list

Opposition MPs stage walkout from Waqf Bill panel, alleging witnesses lack relevance to the legislation; return briefly after protest

Parliament

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition members of Parliament’s joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill staged another walkout from the panel meeting on Monday, alleging that individuals lacking a direct connection to the bill were being called to provide oral evidence.
 
Among those who left the meeting are All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress member Mohammad Jawed, and Samajwadi Party (SP) member Mohibbullah Nadvi. However, according to sources, they returned after a brief absence.
 
A row erupted when the administrator of the Delhi Waqf Board submitted a report to the committee’s chair, prompting Opposition members to walk out, claiming the submission lacked the Delhi government’s authorisation.
 
 
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also submitted a letter to committee chair Jagdambika Pal, stating that the report, submitted without approval from the Delhi government, should be considered ‘null and void’.
 
This meeting was the first since Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee’s one-day suspension from the committee, following an altercation last Tuesday where he reportedly broke a glass bottle during a dispute with BJP member and former Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay.
 
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal later alleged that Banerjee attempted to throw the bottle towards him, leading BJP members to call for Banerjee’s suspension and potential criminal charges.
 
During Monday’s session, the committee received oral evidence from the Waqf Boards of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. In the afternoon, former high court and Supreme Court lawyers representing ‘Call for Justice’ and the Waqf Tenant Welfare Association, Delhi, were scheduled to provide input.

More From This Section

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Indians lose over Rs 120 cr in digital arrest frauds; PM Modi cautions risk

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE news: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar files nomination from Baramati seat

gavel law cases

Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid's bail in terror funding on Nov 19

GST

Inside the Rs 8,000 cr GST fraud: 246 fake companies and a mastermind

Diwali

Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.25 trillion; traders prep for festive boom

 
Opposition MPs have staged several walkouts in recent weeks during Waqf panel meetings. On October 14, they walked out after a BJP leader and former official from the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, while testifying, made a controversial remark about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, allegedly regarding the allotment of Waqf land.
 
[With agency inputs]

Also Read

Kalyan Banerjee,TMC

Waqf Bill panel meet: TMC MP smashes glass bottle during heated exchange

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

JPC to hold meeting on Waqf Bill, aims for community-focused reforms

Parliament, New Parliament

Minority affairs ministry gives presentation on Waqf bill, oppn MPs protest

Kerala Assembly

Kerala govt adopts resolution demanding withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill

Delhi Waqf Board

Hindu outfits rally in Himachal demanding Waqf Board be abolished

Topics : Waqf Board Parliament BS Web Reports Asaduddin Owaisi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon