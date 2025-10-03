Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India must shape global outcomes, not remain passive spectator: Sitharaman

India must shape global outcomes, not remain passive spectator: Sitharaman

At the Kautilya Economic Conclave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's rise as a stabilising force is rooted in domestic resilience and evolving economic leverage

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Friday Oct. 3, 2025, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the inaugural address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 on the theme 'Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times', in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST



Developing countries such as India need to be active participants in shaping outcomes where possible and preserving autonomy where necessary, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
 
Addressing the fourth Kautilya Economic Conclave, she said: “For developing countries, this is a necessity, not just a romantic aspiration. We cannot afford to be passive spectators in a world where decisions elsewhere determine our destinies.”
 
Geopolitics reshaping supply chains 
Sitharaman highlighted how geopolitical conflicts were intensifying with sanctions, tariffs, and decoupling strategies reshaping global supply chains.
 
“Alliances that once appeared solid are being tested, and new coalitions are emerging. For India, these dynamics highlight both vulnerability and resilience,” she said.
 

She stressed that India’s capacity to absorb shocks was strong and its economic leverage was evolving. “Our choices will determine whether resilience becomes a foundation for leadership, or merely a buffer against uncertainty.”
 
Domestic strength anchors India’s rise 
Sitharaman said India’s rise as a stabilising force was neither accidental nor transient but a result of multiple factors. The country’s growth, she noted, was firmly anchored in its domestic strengths, which minimise the impact of external shocks on overall growth.
 
The Finance Minister added that fragmentation in the global economy could give rise to sustainable and unforeseen forms of cooperation, but the challenge was to ensure that inclusive principles shape such cooperation.
 
Atmanirbhar does not mean inward-looking 
Sitharaman clarified that becoming self-reliant or Atmanirbhar did not mean that India wanted to shut its economy and look inward. She stressed that achieving 8 per cent GDP growth would give India the speed needed to reach its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.
 
She also pointed to signs of an increase in private sector investment, alongside continued public expenditure on infrastructure, research, and innovation.
 
Global order under strain 
The three-day conclave, being held from October 3–5 with the theme Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times, is hosting 75 economists and policymakers from over 30 countries.
 
“We gather at a time when the very foundation of the global order are shifting beneath our feet. The world that emerged after the end of the Cold War, which led to the expansion of globalisation, open markets and the pursuit of multilateral cooperation, now appears to be a relic of the past,” Sitharaman said in her inaugural address.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Economy Trump tariffs economic growth

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

