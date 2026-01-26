Punjab will go all out to get Chandigarh as its capital: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab has been "unjustly denied" its rightful capital, claimed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and said that any attempt to undermine his state's claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University and its water rights will not succeed.

Mann said that his government will make all-out efforts to get Chandigarh as Punjab's own capital.

At present, Union Territory Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Addressing a gathering here after hoisting the national tricolour during a function on the occasion of Republic Day, the Punjab chief minister stated that despite so many sacrifices, achievements and service to the nation, Punjab does not have its own capital.

"Since Independence, Punjab has been unlawfully deprived of it. To worsen the situation, conspiracies are hatched daily to deprive the state of its capital, Panjab University, of its waters and other rights. This will never be allowed," he said.

Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of Punjab, and the state government will make all-out efforts to get its capital, noted Mann.

"We will do whatever is needed for it," asserted Mann.

Expressing anguish over the absence of a separate High Court for the state, Mann said it was unfortunate that Punjab does not have its own high court, whereas small states in the North East have their own high courts.

"In the absence of its own high court, Punjabis have to suffer a lot due to the huge pendency of cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court," claimed Mann.

The chief minister said Punjab is known as the food bowl and the sword arm of the nation.

"For the country's progress, we (Punjab) suffered damage to its natural resources. Our underground water got depleted, and our rivers' water also got polluted," he said.

"I am pained to say that despite making maximum sacrifices, injustice and highhandedness have continuously been done to our state. Punjab has to fight even today to get its own rights, and it is knocking on the doors of courts," he added.

He alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to end Punjab's right over the Bhakra Beas Management Board, "which we did not allow to be successful." Mann added that the Centre has not only changed the name of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme but its entire structure as well.

"Because of which, the livelihoods of scheduled caste workers, women and landless families have come into danger," he said.

The chief minister said at present, 19.85 lakh people are registered as MGNREGA workers in Punjab and out of which, 12.65 lakh belong to the SC families.

"In this regard, we are fighting and raising our voice for Punjab's rights, be it through the Vidhan Sabha or any other way," Mann said.

He also pointed towards the non-release of RDF funds to the state.

"Our RDF funds have been stopped. The Constitution mentions the rights of all states and their fundamental rights. Even then, we have to struggle to get our rights," he said.

Last month, Mann had slammed the BJP-led Centre over the issue of Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), accusing it of "snatching" food from the poor. He had asserted that his government would not allow "dacoity" of the rights of the downtrodden.

Recently, in a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Mann had flagged the issue of non-payment of Rs 9,031 crore of RDF and Rs 2,267.83 crore of market fee by the Centre, saying it was impacting rural infrastructure development.

Warning "divisive forces", Mann said false propaganda is being spread to divide Punjabis, but the state government will never allow such designs to succeed.

He issued a stern warning to gangsters and their sympathisers trying to disturb peace to abandon the path of crime or be ready to face consequences.

"A crackdown against gangsters, 'Gangsteraan Te Vaar', is underway. Their supporters will also not be spared. No leniency will be shown to lawbreakers. Peace, unity and brotherhood will be maintained at all costs, and the state government is duty-bound to ensure this," he said.

He said an all-out war against drugs has been launched under 'Yudh Nashaan Virudh', under which drug supply chains were snapped, traffickers jailed, their properties demolished, and victims treated and rehabilitated.

"Anti-drone technology has been installed along the international border.

So far, 498 drone activities have been detected, and 256 drones seized," he said.

Mann further announced that the 650th Parkash Parv (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, falling on February 1, will be celebrated on a grand scale, with programmes and events to be organised from February 1 this year to February 20, 2027, ensuring a befitting and comprehensive commemoration of Guru Ravidas Ji's legacy.

On this occasion, Mann also listed several initiatives, including free electricity and government jobs for youths and campaigns against drugs and gangsters, carried out by his government.