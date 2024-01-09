Viksit Bharat Sankalp has transformed govt work culture: Jitendra Singh

"This has transformed the existing work culture," Singh said while speaking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp initiative at Bhorthain panchayat in the district | Photo: PTI

Earlier people had to go to government offices to get their work done but now the government has come to citizens' doorsteps, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event.

The yatra, launched in November last year, is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship government schemes by ensuring that their benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

"Through the 50-day yatra, there has been a change in mindset and social culture," Singh said.

Earlier people had to go to government departments and officials to get their work done and seek delivery of services. This has been changed as it is now the government that has come to the doorsteps of citizens to serve them directly, he said at the event in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

"This has transformed the existing work culture," Singh said while speaking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp initiative at Bhorthain panchayat in the district.

Referring to his Lok Sabha constituency, he said out of 500 odd constituencies in the country, the Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary segment stands out in terms of completion of developmental works.

He said it is the only constituency in the country which has three centrally-aided medical colleges -- in Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts.