Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Investigation team dispatched to probe AI171 crash: UK PM Starmer

Investigation team dispatched to probe AI171 crash: UK PM Starmer

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has "formally offered its assistance" to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian led investigation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said that a UK investigation team has been dispatched as part of the ongoing investigation into the London-bound Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad.

His statement came soon after a British agency that investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents said it will be deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation into the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has "formally offered its assistance" to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India.

The investigation is going on, we have dispatched an investigation team; that's been deployed, said Starmer.

 

The Foreign Secretary (David Lammy) is leading on this, and we will obviously update as soon as we can. But we are working with the Indian authorities in this to establish the facts. I would say to all family, friends of anybody impacted to please contact the Foreign Office for further information, he said.

Also Read

Boeing

Aviation stocks fall after Air India Boeing 787 crash kills over 200

PremiumAir India, plane crash

Datanomics: Tragic Air India crash renews focus on aviation safety

bombay house tata

Mood turns sombre at Bombay House after Air India Dreamliner crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Veteran hands, tragic end: Pilots mourn Ahmedabad Air India crash

PremiumAir India, plane crash

Ahmedabad plane crash puts focus on repeated DGCA warnings to Air India

The AAIB has said it would have expert status in the Indian investigation because UK citizens were on board the plane.

The AAIB statement reads: The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India. In addition, the UK AAIB will have expert status in the Indian safety investigation because UK citizens were on board the aircraft. 

We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian led investigation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident.

In a video message issued from Downing Street on Thursday evening, the UK PM also reiterated an earlier statement about being devastated by the scenes from the crash site in Gujarat.

The images and news from India is absolutely devastating and I speak for the entire country in saying that our thoughts are with each and every one of those involved. There will be British and Indian families across the land who are absolutely impacted and our thoughts, first and foremost, are with them, he said.

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NIA

Khalistani terror network probe: NIA raids 15 sites in Punjab, Haryana

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Rain clouds likely to break heat's hold on Delhi and beyond by June 25

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

'Nightmare in broad daylight': Tales of loss, escapes from doomed flight

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon