World needs governments which are inclusive: PM Modi in UAE. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his keynote address at the World Governments Summit, said that the world needs inclusive governments which take everyone along.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

1. World today needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along, are clean and free from corruption.

2. It will be 23 years for me to be acting as head of government, first in Gujarat, and now at the Centre. I believe there should neither be deficit nor excessive presence of governance in public life.

3. I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal…My biggest principle has been 'Minimum government, maximum governance'. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which a sense of enterprise and energy in the citizens grows.

4. Over the last few years, people's trust has increased over the Indian government. People have trust over the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments in governance.

5. We are prioritising the advancement of women through strengthened financial, social, and political conditions. Additionally, we have implemented reservations for women in Parliament. Our focus extends to creating fresh opportunities for the youth, emphasising their skill development. In the near future, India is poised to become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

6. Today, when we are transforming our country, shouldn't there be reform in the Global Governance Institutions as well? We have to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in global decision-making. We have to listen to the voice of the Global South, we have to bring forward their priorities, we have to help the needy countries...We will have to create global prototypes for emerging challenges like AI, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and cybercrime. We will have to give priority to our national sovereignty and also keep the dignity of international law.

7. Social and financial inclusion has been our government's priority. Due to this, today more than 500 million people who did not have a bank account are connected to banking in India. This has taken India forward in the areas of fintech and digital payments. We also encouraged women-led development.

8. The World Government Summit has become a medium to bring thought leaders from all over the world together on a big stage. And the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has played a significant role. The way Dubai is becoming the global epicentre of the global economy, commerce and technology is a big achievement.

World Governments Summit

The World Government Summit is a global and non-profit organisation where discussions are held about shaping future governments.

"The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity," the organisation's website says.

The summit is held annually in Dubai. It was established in 2013 under the leadership of Dubai Emir Mohammed Rashid.