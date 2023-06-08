close

Wrestlers' protest: SIT to submit investigation report in court next week

The Delhi Police's SIT probing sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to submit in the court its investigation report by next week, officials said

wrestlers protest

The Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to submit in the court its investigation report in the two cases registered against him by next week, officials said on Wednesday.

As part of its investigation so far, the SIT has questioned more than 180 people, the Delhi Police officials said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh will be filed by then and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held by the end of the month.

"The investigation report related to the two cases with all the evidence collected so far will be submitted in the court by next week. Currently, the investigation is underway and more statements are being recorded," a police official said.

The official said 180 people, including the complainants, witnesses, Singh's colleagues, employees, staffers, associates and family members have been questioned by the SIT so far.

These people were questioned about the allegations levelled by the complainants and the particular incidents mentioned in the two FIRs, he said.

They were also examined to know about Singh's attitude and his behaviour with his colleagues, associates and female wrestlers and to ascertain the timeline of his official and personal visits on certain dates to corroborate the complainants' claims, he said.

If needed, the police may also revisit Singh's residences in Delhi and Gonda to collect more evidence, he added.

The official said the case is very sensitive and the investigation is being carried out using all technical tools. Call detail records are being analysed, and videos and photos collected as part of the investigation are being thoroughly examined, he said.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

Singh has been questioned by the police twice so far and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was being "framed".

