2026 monsoon ends with nearly 13% rain deficit, worst since 2015: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the southwest monsoon ended the 2026 season with all-India cumulative rainfall equivalent to 87 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), which was the worst since 2015, the fourth lowest since 2001 and the 13th lowest since 1901, under the impact of El Niño.

The cumulative rainfall recorded in the June-to-September season was around 759.4 millimetres, while the normal is about 868.6 millimetres, a shortfall of around 12.6 per cent.

The worst impacted due to El Niño were the southern and eastern parts of the country, where seasonal rainfall was 76 and 74 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), respectively, meaning deficits of around 24 and 26 per cent from normal.

East and Northeast India received 1,016.3 millimetres of rainfall from June to September, the lowest since 1901, whereas the South Peninsula received 542.0 mm, the fourth lowest since 1901 and the second lowest since 2001.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a specific region for a given period, such as a month or the entire season, averaged over a period of typically 30 to 50 years.

“The impact of El Nino was greater in the southern and eastern parts of the country, although some parts of eastern India such as Odisha, were not as impacted because Low Pressure Systems (LPS) kept developing there,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

The less-than-normal rains, though, did not have much impact on the sowing of kharif crops, barring crops such as paddy, cotton and maize, but the long dry spells, particularly in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, have raised serious questions about the final yields.

The water levels in the reservoirs in southern India, too, were significantly down at 50 per cent of their live storage capacity as of September 24, 2026, while nationally they were at 79 per cent of their live storage capacity.

Data showed that till September 25, kharif crops were sown on around 110.7 million hectares, which was just 1.20 per cent less than the area covered during the same period last year.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan were the worst impacted agriculturally due to the lower-than-normal rains.

The Met Department said that the southwest monsoon over the monsoon core zone, which consists of most of the rain-fed agricultural regions in the country, was at 94 per cent of the long-period average (LPA). This region comprises mostly areas where pulses and oilseeds are grown.

It said that between June and September, out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 18 subdivisions, constituting 53 per cent of the country’s geographical area, received normal rainfall, while 17 subdivisions, representing 42 per cent of the area, recorded deficient rainfall.

The remaining one subdivision (Odisha), covering 5 per cent of the country’s total area, experienced excess rainfall during the season.

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole was 65 per cent of LPA in June, 101 per cent of LPA in July, 84 per cent of LPA in August and 92 per cent of LPA in September.

“The southwest monsoon advanced over the South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands on 16 May 2026, nearly six days earlier than the normal schedule. It arrived in Kerala on 4th June 2026, 3 days later than the climatological normal onset date of 1 June, and covered the entire country by 9th July 2026, near normal date of 8 July. The monsoon withdrawal began from west Rajasthan on 19 September, delayed by 2 days,” Mohapatra said.

He said during the season there were 14 low pressure systems, including six Monsoon Depressions during the season, out of that three intensified into Deep Depression. There were 77 Low Pressure System Days against the normal 57 days.

When it came to the accuracy of the forecast, the Met Department said that the 2026 forecast and actual rains had an error margin of 2.6 per cent, which is a big improvement from the average 7.5 per cent error margin between 2016 and 2021.

“The seasonal forecast issued by IMD for the southwest monsoon season 2026 rainfall was accurate and within the forecast error limit, while the forecasts of ENSO and IOD conditions were broadly consistent with their observed evolution. However, the forecast of monsoon onset over Kerala was 8-day early as compared to actual date of onset,” the Met Department said.

Meanwhile, going forward, the IMD said that rainfall over the country as a whole in October is likely to be below normal, at less than 85 per cent of the LPA.

“Most parts of the country are expected to receive below-normal rainfall during October-December, except some areas of Northwest India and southern parts of the peninsular India, where rainfall is likely to be normal to above-normal,” Mohapatra said.

He said that El Niño is expected to peak in November but then gradually come down from March onwards.