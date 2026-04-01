Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre cracks down on fertiliser black-marketing, reviews MSP procurement

Centre cracks down on fertiliser black-marketing, reviews MSP procurement

He stressed that registration must go beyond PM-Kisan beneficiaries to include all eligible farmers, an official statement sai

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday chaired a virtual meeting with state agriculture ministers, flagging gaps in farmer registration, fertiliser distribution, and pulse procurement under PM-AASHA.

With 9.25 crore farmer IDs created across 19 states so far, Chouhan directed state governments to mount a joint campaign between agriculture and revenue departments to hit 100 per cent coverage of the scheme within six months.

He stressed that registration must go beyond PM-Kisan beneficiaries to include all eligible farmers, an official statement said.

On fertilisers, the minister came down hard on hoarding and black-marketing, asking states to enforce strict checks -- particularly in border areas, where he flagged illegal movement of inputs as a pressing concern.

 

He called for a technology-based distribution system to ensure equitable access and nudged states towards promoting organic and natural farming to curb imbalanced fertiliser use.

Also Read

Anthropic's Claude

Claude Code leak: Anthropic cites human error, works to limit damage

Apple

Apple @ 50: From garage dream to global powerhouse

From Guerilla Fighter to Chief Minister: A Memoir

Zoramthanga's memoir traces Mizoram's political transformation from chaospremium

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia's GDP falls 1.5% year-on-year in February amid weak growth outlook

The Yantian International Container Terminal in Shenzhen, China

India's telecom imports from China rose to $6.37 billion in FY24: Govt

Haryana's 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' scheme drew praise from Chouhan, who held it up as a replicable model.

The meeting also reviewed MSP procurement of pulses and oilseeds under PM-AASHA, with 12 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, recently cleared for procurement of crops ranging from chana and masur to groundnut and sunflower.

Chouhan insisted procurement be restricted to FAQ-grade produce, with Aadhaar-linked registration and biometric authentication made mandatory at centres, and payments routed directly to farmers through DBT.

Chouhan announced that regional agriculture conferences will begin in Jaipur on April 7, covering the western zone first, as part of a five agro-climatic zone structure for targeted policy discussions.

He also urged states to revive the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in May -- a 15-to-20-day field campaign that last year saw scientists visit over 60,000 villages across 728 districts. ICAR and the ministry will backstop the effort, with focus areas including soil health, seed quality, and balanced fertiliser use.

The meeting was attended by agriculture ministers and representatives from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

urea, farmer, fertiliser

There is adequate supply of seeds, pesticides for kharif 2026 sowing: Govt

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Centre to hold regional meets to boost agriculture policy execution

Kharif

Centre assures adequate Kharif inputs, urges states to curb hoarding

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

MGNREGA work dips to 53.2 million households in FY26, lowest in six years

India has already imported about 83 per cent more urea during April-January of FY26 due to a surge in domestic consumption

LNG supply to urea units rises to 75-80%; output falls 27% in March

Topics : Centre MSP Shivraj Singh Chouhan BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELSG vs DC LIVE ScoreH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance