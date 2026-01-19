Monday, January 19, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Wheat sowing hits record 33.41 mn hectares in 2025-26 rabi season

Wheat sowing hits record 33.41 mn hectares in 2025-26 rabi season

Sowing of wheat and other rabi or winter crops has been completed. The crop will be harvested from March onwards

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Areas sown to wheat have touched a record 33.41 million hectares in the 2025-26 rabi season, buoyed by good weather, the agriculture ministry data showed.

Total area under wheat rose 0.61 million hectares from 32.80 million hectares in the previous year same season.

Sowing of wheat and other rabi or winter crops has been completed. The crop will be harvested from March onwards.

As per the ministry data, area sown to pulses rose marginally to 13.7 million hectares in the 2025-26 rabi season, compared with 13.3 million hectares in the year-ago.

Among pulses, the gram area rose to 9.58 million hectares from 9.12 million hectares.

 

Also Read

wheat, wheat flour

Centre allows export of 500K tonnes of wheat flour, partially lifts ban

fertiliser, farmer

India needs fertiliser pricing reforms to restore soil health: Paper

wheat, crop, farmer, agriculture, farming

Centre permits 500,000 tonnes of wheat product exports under strict rules

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre to soon frame rules to integrate MGNREGA workers into VB-G RAM G

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

Rajasthan assures quick disposal of crop insurance claims after protestspremium

Coarse cereals acreage rose to 5.87 million hectares from 5.59 million hectares. Out of which maize comprised 2.75 million hectares.

Oilseeds area rose to 9.68 million hectares during the 2025-26 rabi season from 9.33 million hectares in the year-ago season.

Total rabi crops were sown in 65.23 million hectares, up 3.31 per cent from 63.14 million hectares in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Railway cooperative societies asked to align bye-laws with amended Act

Isro

Space industry seeks PLI, tax sops and procurement push in Budgetpremium

House

High demand for luxury units drives housing segment premiumisationpremium

Shrimp

Shrimp farming can be an answer to growing soil salinity in North Indiapremium

M Nagaraju, Secretary, Dept of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Nagaraju highlights IFSCA role in making India a global reinsurance hub

Topics : wheat rabi sowing Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today