Chouhan voices strong support for ethanol programme in farmers' interest

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today voiced strong support for the ethanol programme, saying it presents a significant opportunity for Indian agriculture, provided the policy remains farmer-centric and ensures remunerative prices reach cultivators directly.

In a meeting with a group of farmers under the banner of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), Chouhan said that the government's objective is to ensure that the ethanol programme benefits the entire value chain—from farms to fuel tanks—with farmers receiving the largest share of the gains. He said ethanol would strengthen both India's energy security and farmers' incomes while ensuring that no crop or state is treated unfairly.

The minister assured the delegation that the government would review policies to maintain a balance between demand and prices for maize, rice, sugarcane and other ethanol feedstocks. Decisions, he said, would be guided by farmers' interests, particularly those of maize growers. He added that scientific studies and technical reports would be used to counter misinformation, and the government would engage with farmers through fact-based communication.