Home / Industry / Agriculture / MSP demand is of all Indian farmers, not just Punjab-Haryana: Dallewal

MSP demand is of all Indian farmers, not just Punjab-Haryana: Dallewal

He made the remarks at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' being held at the Jantar Mantar here, with farmers from different parts of the country in attendance

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Jagjit Singh

A senior police officer said around 1,200 personnel have been deployed at the site to ensure that law and order is maintained. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday said legal guarantee on minimum support price for all crops is a demand of farmers from across the country and not just those from Haryana and Punjab.

He made the remarks at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' being held at the Jantar Mantar here, with farmers from different parts of the country in attendance.

The mahapanchayat is focusing on three key issues -- a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, ensuring agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors are kept out of any proposed agreement with the US, and withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation.

 

"In today's mahapanchayat, we tried that farmers from across the country arrive here to put forth our demands... We want to tell the government that the demand for MSP is not only by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, but also by farmers across the country," Dallewal said.

The SKM has urged farmers and supporters to participate in the mahapanchayat in large numbers, assuring them the gathering will remain peaceful. The congregation comes nearly four years after the farmers' movement at Delhi's borders, which had forced the repeal of the three farm laws.

A senior police officer said around 1,200 personnel have been deployed at the site to ensure that law and order is maintained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

