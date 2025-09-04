Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST cut on agri inputs to lower cultivation costs, boost farmers' incomes

GST cut on agri inputs to lower cultivation costs, boost farmers' incomes

The GST reduction on agricultural inputs and machinery could lower farmers' cultivation costs, boosting incomes, while also making seafood products more affordable for domestic consumers

Some experts also felt that the broad-based GST cut for major farm equipment misses out on some essential items. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

The broad reduction in GST rates on agricultural inputs and specified bio-pesticides and fertilisers could significantly lower the cost of cultivation for farmers. Among all the items that go into farming, the price of agricultural machinery has seen one of the fastest growths in recent times.
 
According to the latest data from the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP), from May 2023 to November 2024, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) saw a 2.1 per cent increase, while the overall index of farm inputs declined by 2.8 per cent.
 
Previously, from October 2022 to April 2023, the WPI for agricultural inputs rose by 3.4 per cent, while the overall index declined by 2.6 per cent (see chart).
   
Already, large tractor manufacturers such as Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that there will be a Rs 50,000–60,000 reduction in tractor prices due to the GST rate cut.
 
Additionally, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, the GST on fish oils, fish extracts, and prepared or preserved fish and shrimp products has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, making value-added seafood more affordable for domestic consumers and enhancing the competitiveness of India’s seafood exports. Fishing nets, seafood products, and aquaculture inputs will now be taxed at 5 per cent, down from the earlier rates of 12 to 18 per cent.

The sugar sector too noted that the GST cut on confectionery and bakery products, from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, will drive an increase in sugar demand.
 
However, flour millers felt that the GST cut on packaged rotis and parathas to zero will not make a material difference, as atta, maida, and sooji in packets up to 25 kg will continue to attract 5 per cent GST.
 
“Despite this tax reduction, families making rotis at home will still pay 5 per cent GST on staple ingredients such as atta (wheat flour), maida, suji (semolina), dalia, and besan when bought in small packs up to 25 kg. This creates a disparity for homemakers, as the GST waiver does not extend to those preparing bread at home, where most Indian rotis are still cooked,” Navneet Chitlangia of the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India said.
 
Some experts also felt that the broad-based GST cut for major farm equipment misses out on some essential items.
 
“We have observed that for two HSN codes, 8467 (brush cutters for weeding and harvesting, pit diggers for planting, chainsaws for pruning and cutting trees) and 8413 (water pumps), both of which are critical to agriculture, GST rates have been maintained at 18 per cent. In our opinion, all goods essential for agriculture must be rationalised to 5 per cent to truly promote farm mechanisation in India,” Ankit Chitalia, Managing Director of KisanKraft Limited, said.
 
He also called on the GST Council to provide more clarity regarding the input tax credit that has been accumulated at higher GST rates, which will lead to cash flow being stuck, resulting in higher finance costs for the industry.
 
Rajib Chakraborty, National President of the Soluble Fertiliser Industry Association, commented on the correction in the inverted duty structure in fertilisers. He said that for years, indigenous manufacturers, particularly MSMEs, struggled under the burden of a tax rate disparity of 18 per cent GST on raw materials versus just 5 per cent on finished fertilisers.
 
This imbalance created severe working capital blockage. Compared to the earlier regime of 2 per cent CST or 5 per cent VAT, the straight 18 per cent GST on inputs hit small and medium manufacturers hard.
 
“For every unit produced, 13 per cent tax accumulation got locked in the system, draining liquidity over time,” Chakraborty said. He added that the GST reduction to 5 per cent on these raw materials changes the landscape significantly.
 
“Manufacturers can now procure inputs at the same rate as finished goods, ensuring full utilisation of working capital, smoother cash flows, and lower cost of finance,” Chakraborty added.

Topics : GST farmers Agri input firms Fertilizers

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

