NITI Aayog proposes herbicide-tolerant pulses varieties, PDS inclusion

NITI Aayog proposes herbicide-tolerant pulses varieties, PDS inclusion

NITI Aayog suggests developing herbicide-tolerant pulses varieties and including pulses in welfare programs like PDS to boost domestic production and ensure self-sufficiency in pulses production

NITI Aayog

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

The quick development of pest-resistant, herbicide-tolerant, and machine-harvestable varieties of pulses using modern biotechnology, along with the mandatory inclusion of pulses in all welfare programmes such as the mid-day meal scheme and the public distribution system (PDS), are some of the strategies proposed by a NITI Aayog paper to ensure self-sufficiency in pulses production.
 
The paper, titled ‘Strategies and Pathways for Accelerating Growth in Pulses towards the Goal of Atmanirbharta,’ was released today by NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, along with CEO BVR Subrahmanyam.
 
The paper estimated that under the ‘Business as Usual’ (BAU) approach, a gap of 4.57 million tonnes is projected between India’s pulses production and consumption, which will slightly increase to 4.94 million tonnes by 2047.
 

“To bridge this gap, pulse output would need to grow by a factor of 1.41 times and 2.04 times by 2030 and 2047, respectively, from the current supply level,” the report said. India imported a record nearly 6.7 million tonnes of pulses in the 2024-25 financial year, the highest since 2016-17, due to low domestic production and rising demand. 
 
The report suggested that the development of machine-harvestable and herbicide-tolerant varieties of pulses, especially chickpea, lentil, mung bean, and black gram, would allow pulses production at a commercial scale with increased production efficiency.
 
Among other recommendations, the paper called for utilising one-third of the rice fallow area across ten states for pulse cultivation, which could raise domestic production by up to 2.85 million tonnes per annum. It also suggested the creation of crop-wise clusters for both horizontal and vertical expansion efforts to target growth in pulse production.
 
Additionally, the paper advocated for a phased approach to distribute high-quality seeds and seed treatment kits to farmers in targeted districts with high potential for yield growth and area expansion. It also emphasised strengthening the procurement of pulses after harvest to ensure remunerative prices for growers and stressed the need for procurement centres at the doorstep of farmers, particularly during harvest season.
 
The paper further suggested tweaking the PM-ASHAA schemes to ensure price guarantees for farmers and exploring the potential of summer pulses.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

