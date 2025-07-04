Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India-US talks: Chouhan says govt will adjust duties to ban apple imports

India-US talks: Chouhan says govt will adjust duties to ban apple imports

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces plans to adjust duties on apple imports to boost domestic production, while addressing concerns from J&K and Himachal Pradesh growers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing India-US trade talks, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the Narendra Modi government will adjust duties to make imported apples more expensive and encourage domestic demand. 
He was addressing a group of students, farmers, and scientists in Jammu and Kashmir today.
 
Jammu and Kashmir is a hub for apple trade in India, and together with neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, accounts for almost 97 per cent of the approximately 2.4–2.5 million tonnes of apples grown domestically.
 
The United States, in the ongoing bilateral trade talks with India, has been pressing for greater access to the domestic market for its agricultural produce, with apples being one of the items.
   
India currently imposes around 50 per cent duty on apples imported from the US, a rate that was even higher just a few years ago. The US seeks a reduction in duties to facilitate easier access to the Indian market.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan unveils first genome-edited rice varieties, yield to rise up to 30%

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges quick transfer of farm tech from labs to fields

Garbha Griha shrine (left) behind the Eidgah (centre) and entrance of the Keshavdeva temple (right), 1988

Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

oil

PNGRB updates key regulatory policy norms for transporting natural gas

Zelenskyy, Trump

Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

 
“Why should we bring fruits from abroad? We can make Jammu and Kashmir a horticulture hub of India,” Chouhan said during his address. 
 
He further added that instructions have been issued to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to conduct more research aimed at improving the yield of apples grown in India.
 
Chouhan also stated that he would discuss with the Railway Ministry to ensure that apples from Jammu and Kashmir are efficiently transported to all parts of India.
 
Recently, apple growers from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh had met with the chief ministers of their respective states to jointly approach the central government. Their aim was to ensure that no unreasonable changes are made to the tariff structure for apples imported from the US as part of the trade deal.
 
"Since 2001, India's apple imports have climbed from 200,000 tonnes to 600,000 tonnes, increasing from 1.7 per cent to 22.5 per cent of domestic production. Foreign apples from the US and other countries are out-competing our domestic fruit, putting the livelihoods of more than 800,000 apple-growing households at risk," a statement from the Apple Farmers' Federation of India (AFFI), representing apple growers from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, said a few days ago.

More From This Section

FAO estimates higher cereal output

Milk product intake rises as cereal, pulse consumption dips: Govt report

Premiumwheat

Millers seek easing of export curbs as DDGS glut hits wheat bran demand

PremiumMGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

4.5% more households demand work under MGNREGA in June, shows data

PremiumHow the withdrawn NITI Aayog working paper faced a pushback

Niti Aayog paper on India-US trade deal goes offline, raising questions

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi

Mango drink makers using less pulp content to 'circumvent' GST: Kanimozhi

Topics : Shivraj Shingh Chauhan Ministry Of Agriculture agriculture economy US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon