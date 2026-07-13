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Rajasthan's kharif sowing slows amid erratic rains, revival expected

Erratic monsoon rains have slowed kharif sowing in Rajasthan, leaving key crops below target and raising the risk of delayed planting and resowing

kharif

Agricultural experts estimate that sowing coverage in the state is currently 20-25 per cent lower than last year

Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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Kharif or monsoon crop sowing in Rajasthan has been sluggish this year due to erratic rains. It is likely to pick up once it starts to rain, said an agriculture department official. 
 
“More than half of the state’s kharif crops depend on monsoon rainfall. Sowing usually begins with pre-monsoon showers, but this year it was weak. The monsoon arrived in the state around July 2. There was decent rainfall for a week, but a dry spell over the last few days has put the sown crops at risk. If it does not rain soon, farmers may have to resort to resowing,” the official said.
   
According to data from Rajasthan’s Agriculture Department as of July 9, sowing has been completed in 61 per cent of the target area for coarse cereals, 58 per cent for pulses, 60 per cent for oilseeds, and 56 per cent for other crops.
 
Agricultural experts estimate that sowing coverage in the state is currently 20-25 per cent lower than last year.
 
“Farmers like me are holding off on further sowing, waiting for the rainfalls. Consequently, the Kharif sowing season could be delayed,” said Gyarsi Lal, a farmer from Shivdaspura village near Jaipur.

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Regarding major crops, 61 per cent of the pearl millet (bajra) target has been achieved, with sowing completed in 24.65 lakh hectares against a target of 40.50 lakh hectares. Among coarse cereals, sowing has reached 51 per cent for sorghum (jowar) and 69 per cent for maize. In pulses, moong has seen 60 per cent coverage (15.90 lakh hectares sown against a target of 26.50 lakh hectares). In other pulses, 44 per cent sowing has been done for moth bean and 44 per cent for urad. Groundnut sowing is in the best position among all kharif crops.
 
Among oilseed crops, groundnut sowing has reached 9.19 lakh hectares against a target of 11.50 lakh hectares (80 per cent completion). Soybean sowing stands at 6.74 lakh hectares against a target of 11 lakh hectares (61 per cent completion). 
 
Cotton sowing has reached 72 per cent completion.
 
In contrast, the sowing of guar – the state’s most prominent crop – is lagging significantly; only 9.82 lakh hectares have been sown against a target of 25.50 lakh hectares with 39 per cent completion.
 
Experts said that if the monsoon is delayed or rainfall is scanty, the sowing of guar, moong, and bajra will accelerate as these crops can be sown late and mature quickly with minimal water.
 
The state is one of the largest producers of guar, with over 70 per cent of the country’s total production.
 

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Topics : agriculture economy Agriculture rajasthan Kharif kharif sowing monsoons

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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