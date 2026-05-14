Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shivraj cuts convoy size, pushes work-from-home to save fuel amid crisis

Shivraj cuts convoy size, pushes work-from-home to save fuel amid crisis

He said foreign travel would be undertaken only when absolutely essential and most meetings would be held virtually, an official statement said

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reduced his convoy to three vehicles and directed officials to work from home as part of measures to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis.

Chairing a meeting of officials from the Agriculture and Rural Development ministries, Chouhan asked departments to submit an action plan on work-from-home policy within two days and urged staff to adopt carpooling.

He said foreign travel would be undertaken only when absolutely essential and most meetings would be held virtually, an official statement said.

Officers and staff were asked to refrain from purchasing non-essential gold and encourage at least five other individuals to do the same.

 

On the agriculture front, the minister announced setting up of a committee in every village to promote balanced use of fertilisers and natural farming on a large scale.

Also Read

petrol pump, fuel

Rajasthan fuel dealers allege curbs on petrol, diesel sales at pumps

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode a motorcycle to the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and later defended the Centre's austerity measures

State ministers downsize convoys to champion austerity measures

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump

No shortage, yet long queues at fuel pumps; Odisha, Jharkhand see curbspremium

RPG GROUP

RPG Group on PM Modi's call for restraint: WFH, cleaner mobility

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt tightens belt: WFH, Metro Mondays, no foreign trips for a year

Chouhan said edible oils should be used judiciously and directed the launch of an awareness campaign among groups of five families each.

Use of Metro and public transport will be encouraged at the ministerial level, he said, adding that domestic tourism will be promoted while unnecessary foreign travel will be avoided.

Training programmes and official meetings will give priority to local products, millets and indigenous food items. Indian brands will be promoted under 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Rural Development, ICAR, Department of Agricultural Education and Department of Land Resources will jointly conduct a public awareness campaign, the minister said.

"These decisions have been taken in the interest of the nation and to strengthen the resolve for a Viksit Bharat," Chouhan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

sugar, sugar export, sack

Industry, farmers raise concerns as sugar exports banned until Sep 30

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Uttar Pradesh ethanol production jumps 23% to 2.23 billion litrespremium

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Govt hikes paddy MSP by ₹72 per quintal and sunflower seed by ₹622

Cotton, forced labour goods, Uyghur

AEPC urges government to scrap 11% import duty on cotton imports

fertiliser, agriculture

CACP warns fertiliser DBT may hurt agricultural output, reduce usage

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Work from home Fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance