Home / Industry / Auto / Ashok Leyland calls for bigger scrappage incentives amid ageing fleet

Ashok Leyland calls for bigger scrappage incentives amid ageing fleet

Ashok Leyland has urged the government to offer stronger scrappage incentives to accelerate fleet replacement, even as it plans to set up new scrappage centres and revives legacy truck brands

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has batted for more incentives from the government to boost fleet replacement in the country. A top company executive said it will soon set up half a dozen scrappage centres spread across cities such as Ahmedabad, Chennai and Jaipur, among others. 
Why is Ashok Leyland seeking higher scrappage incentives?
 
“We thought the current scrapping policy would be enough, but apparently it is not. I can’t quantify how much incentive is needed, but it has to be quite substantial,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.
 
What new products has the company launched recently?
   
Last week, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and one of the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers reintroduced two of its most legendary trucks — Taurus and Hippo.

Revived for the modern era, Taurus represents the high-horsepower tipper range, while Hippo anchors the tractor portfolio. Their launch marks the return of names long synonymous with ruggedness and reliability, now re-engineered with next-generation technology to meet the evolving needs of India’s economy.
 
What are the key features of the new truck range?
 
Built on Ashok Leyland’s advanced AVTR modular truck platform, the new range offers enhanced flexibility through multiple configurations and feature options. “Taurus and Hippo are purpose-built for the heavy-duty requirements of mining, infrastructure and construction applications. The new truck range is powered by Ashok Leyland’s A-Series six-cylinder engines, now with industry-leading peak torque and power, delivering unmatched durability and reliability, higher productivity and faster turnaround times,” Agarwal added.
 
How does Ashok Leyland see demand trends in the CV market?
 
He said the demand cycle in the commercial vehicle market will continue for some time. “Till October, demand was flat. We have always been saying that we are sitting on a fleet that is more than 11 years old. Historically, it was seven to eight years. GST 2.0 was one such trigger that helped the whole industry. The consumption economy is moving up, which is creating a lot of demand. It is a fundamental change in the industry, so it will continue for some time,” he said.
 

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

