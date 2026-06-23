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Bajaj Auto says ransomware attack impacts company and unit systems

The automaker said it initiated precautionary measures and response protocols after a ransomware attack affected its systems and those of subsidiary Bajaj Auto Technology

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said a ransomware attack earlier in the day impacted the automaker and its unit Bajaj Auto Technology's systems.
 
The company said it initiated necessary precautionary actions and protocols to mitigate the impact of the incident, adding that these measures have so far been successful.
 

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Topics : Bajaj Auto ransomware attack Auto industry

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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