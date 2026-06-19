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VinFast India ties up with Tata Capital for dealers' financing solutions

VinFast Auto India has partnered with Tata Capital to offer inventory and working capital financing support to its dealer network

VInfast

VinFast's dealer partners will have access to financing solutions tailored to support working capital requirements, inventory management and network expansion | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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VinFast Auto India on Friday said it has partnered with Tata Capital to provide auto and inventory financing for its dealer network.
The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose. 
Under the partnership, VinFast's dealer partners will have access to financing solutions tailored to support working capital requirements, inventory management and network expansion, the company said in a statement. 
"This partnership will enable us to offer comprehensive financing solutions for our dealer network, thereby supporting greater accessibility, operational ease and long-term growth for the brand," VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh said. 
Tata Capital COO - SME Finance Narendra Kamath said, "Through our partnership with VinFast, we aim to empower dealers with tailored financing support that enables business growth and operational efficiency." 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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