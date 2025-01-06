Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Battery swapping currently unviable: Electric two-wheeler executives

Battery swapping currently unviable: Electric two-wheeler executives

Battery swapping will only increase the cost for a consumer to run the vehicle, say e2W players

electric two wheeler

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading Indian electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies have said that “swapping” of batteries is currently unviable and will only increase the cost for a consumer to run the vehicle, making it an unattractive proposition. They were responding to a big push suggested by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in a meeting with auto companies in which he emphasised the need for battery swapping to coexist with charging infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.
 
A top executive of an e2W maker said: “It’s simple, a battery-swapping provider, for instance, will have to keep more inventory of batteries than the number of customers who come for swapping.”
   
That apart, he said, it has to incur cost in setting of a swapping infrastructure with all safety nets, which is expensive. And there is a cost to running the show. “So, the cost of investing and keeping the additional batteries, apart from other costs, has to be eventually borne by the customers. As a result, our estimate is that the per-kilometre cost consumers will have to shell out (swappable battery) will be nearly double of what they pay for merely charging the vehicle. So, it’s unattractive,” he argued.
 
Two-wheeler players said that swapping might not make sense for 2Ws because the overall average mileage of usage per day of an e-scooter — at an industry average 28-30 km a day — is low. However, most e-scooters in the market have mileage that is at least a minimum range of the battery in one charge. And in case of e-motorcycles, the usage, according to the industry, would at best be an average double of that per day.
 
Industry experts pointed out that already over 80 per cent of the commuters charge their e-scooters at home. Currently, to support them, there are already over 4,500 fast chargers, which are already available across the country, powered by companies like Ather and Ola Electric. Other companies are also joining in the fast-charging space.

Also Read

PremiumEV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Govt to switch on massive subsidy to supercharge EV infrastructure

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

Auto component companies focus on new markets, products as growth slows

PremiumE Bus

Tender bottlenecks apply brakes on India's electric bus transition

EV, Electric Car

Gensol Ezio EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with 200 km range

EV carmaker

EV sales surge by 60% in UK as carmakers slash prices to dodge fines

 
There are other issues too. For instance, swapping would require standardisation of the battery, which many players say is not acceptable as it could be the key technological competitive differentiator against their rivals. Battery accounts for 40 per cent of the cost of an e2W.
 
However, battery swapping could be viable for fleet owners, who have large volumes and can match utilisation of inventory with usage.
 
Of course, there has been a big push in building the charging infrastructure. According to S&P Global Mobility, there are already 25,202 electric charging stations across the country, nearly double of what it was at the end of 2023. And, states are also pushing the pedal. Karnataka, for instance, has 5,765 charging stations of which Bengaluru Urban district has over 4,462, representing 85 per cent of the total charging infrastructure in the state. This is followed by Maharashtra (3,728), Uttar Pradesh (1,989), and Delhi (1,941), according to S&P Global Mobility data.

More From This Section

Tata Punch

Tata Punch tops 2024 sales charts; ends Maruti Suzuki's 40-year reign

PremiumCargo

Rail freight hits fast track in India's auto industry, shows data

Piyush Goyal

No fresh subsidy required for India's EV ecosystem, says Piyush Goyal

Creta

Creta drives Hyundai to record sales with a stellar performance in 2024

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

EV firms agree to end subsidy after current benefits end: Piyush Goyal

Topics : Electric Vehicles two wheelers Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon