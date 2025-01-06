Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Punch leads 2024 car sales, breaking Maruti's 4-decade streak

Tata Punch leads 2024 car sales, breaking Maruti's 4-decade streak

Three of the top five highest selling cars in 2024 calendar year were SUVs

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time in four decades, a non-Maruti Suzuki India car has made it to the top of India’s largest-selling cars. In 2024, the Tata Punch, a sub-compact SUV, became the highest-selling vehicle by selling 202,030 units.
 
This marks a clear shift in consumer preference for premiumisation, which is driving the rise of SUVs in the domestic car market. The SUV market in India has grown rapidly in recent years, with its share of the passenger vehicle (PV) market increasing from 32 per cent in 2021 to over 50 per cent in 2024.
 
In fact, three of the top five highest-selling cars in the 2024 calendar year were SUVs. The Maruti Brezza ranked fourth with 188,160 units, and the Hyundai Creta ranked fifth with 186,919 units. Wagon R retained its position among the top five cars, becoming a close second with 190,091 units.
   
Deven Choksey, managing director, DRChoksey FinServ, a wealth management company, said that the premiumisation drive will continue to dominate in 2025.
 
Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “For Tata Motors, CY24 was the fourth consecutive year of highest-ever annual sales with 565,000 units sold. We registered strong growth in our SUV portfolio with successful product introductions built on our proven multi-powertrain strategy. SUV volumes grew by 19 per cent, with Punch selling over 200,000 units, allowing it to emerge as the highest-selling car model in India in CY24.”

Also Read

bull market, stock market

CLSA 2025 India portfolio: TaMo, NTPC, Nestle, Britannia in; HDFC Bank out

tata motors

KEC, Tata Motors: Osho Krishan of Angel One picks 2 stocks to buy today

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, Jan 3, 2025: TaMo, M&M, Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, IOC

Royal Enfield EV, Flying Flea

Eicher Motors to Maruti Suzuki: Auto stocks race on December sales boost

Cars

Tata Motors, M&M to get incentives worth Rs 246 crore under PLI scheme

 
Maruti has also lost market share in recent years—from 52 per cent in 2018 (when 3.3 million PVs were sold in the domestic market) to 41 per cent in 2024 (4.28 million units of PVs sold).
 
While Maruti enjoyed the top spot for four decades, earlier, the Hindustan Motors Ambassador was the highest-selling car in post-Independence India for three decades. Maruti nudged the Ambassador out in the mid-1980s with the Maruti 800. The Maruti 800 was succeeded by the Alto, followed by other Maruti cars like the Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, etc, in subsequent years.
 
The Indian consumer, however, has shifted towards cars with more premium features—from sunroofs to automatic transmissions. For some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the penetration of SUVs in overall sales is as high as 68 per cent. Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said recently that at present, SUVs contribute 68 per cent of the overall domestic volumes for HMIL, higher than the industry average of 54 per cent.
 
2024 highest selling cars

 

> Tata Punch – 202,030 units

 

> Maruti Wagon R – 190855 units

 

> Maruti Ertiga – 190091 units

 

> Maruti Brezza – 188160 units

 

> Hyundai Creta – 186919 units

 

Source: DRChoksey FinServ

 

More From This Section

PremiumEV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Govt to switch on massive subsidy to supercharge EV infrastructure

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

Auto component companies focus on new markets, products as growth slows

PremiumCargo

Rail freight hits fast track in India's auto industry, shows data

PremiumE Bus

Tender bottlenecks apply brakes on India's electric bus transition

Piyush Goyal

No fresh subsidy required for India's EV ecosystem, says Piyush Goyal

Topics : Tata Motors Auto industry SUVs Auto sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon