Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EV sales to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023: Report

The rapid growth in sales comes at a time when EV growth in other key markets such as the United States and China are slowing

electric cars, EV, electric vehicle

Vietnamese automaker VinFast also plans to invest $2 billion in the country and in February began constructing a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric-vehicle sales in India are expected to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023 as state subsidies help fuel demand and supporting infrastructure comes up in the country, according to research firm Counterpoint.
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The rapid growth in sales comes at a time when EV growth in other key markets such as the United States and China are slowing.
The report forecasts that by 2030, EVs are expected to represent nearly a third of India's personal vehicle market.
CONTEXT
India's EV market, small but growing, is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors. Electric models made up 2% of total car sales in 2023 but the government is targeting 30% by 2030.
The Indian government last month lowered EV import taxes on certain models if carmakers commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years, a move seen as a win for foreign automakers including Tesla.
 
Reuters reported on Thursday that Tesla has begun production of right-hand drive cars at its plant in Germany for export to India later this year.
Vietnamese automaker VinFast also plans to invest $2 billion in the country and in February began constructing a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
BY THE NUMBERS
Tata Motors held more than two-thirds of the country's EV market last year, but lost ground to Mahindra & Mahindra and Chinese automaker BYD, according to the Counterpoint report.
Mahindra & Mahindra recorded EV sales growth of nearly 2,500% last year with just one model, the all-electric SUV XUV400.
BYD also made a big splash in the region last year, reporting over 1,500% in EV sales growth in the country with just two models in its India line-up, the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.

 

Also Read

Govt mulls subsidising carmakers investing in local EV production

Landmark Cars wins MG Motors dealership in Ujjain; stock rallies 9%

Centre's new regulations bring cheer to owners of vintage cars in India

Maruti Suzuki's 2024 launches: Know about new cars, prices, specs, and more

All about upcoming car and bike launches in January 2024; details inside

Telangana govt holds discussions with Tesla to set up electric car plant

Govt asks Tesla to lay down investment plans for EV plant in India

Honda Cars India names Ryuto Shimzu as new director of marketing-sales

GM close to exiting India, Talegaon workers accept separation offer

EV push to create more jobs despite disruption to traditional roles: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : electric cars automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon