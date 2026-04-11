Experts welcome Delhi EV's policy, flag need for strict enforcement

Environmental experts have largely welcomed the Delhi government's draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, particularly its focus on battery recycling and lifecycle management, while cautioning that its success will depend heavily on enforcement.

Radhe Shyam Sharma, head of the Department of Environmental Studies at Delhi University, described that including "battery recycling" in the policy as "one of the most consequential parts", noting that it shifts attention from vehicle adoption to the environmental risks associated with battery disposal.

"This is one of the most consequential parts of the policy, as it moves beyond vehicle adoption to address battery lifecycle management through provisions on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), collection centres, standard operating procedures, and traceability systems," Sharma said.

The draft policy places strong emphasis on creating a structured battery recycling ecosystem, with the Environment Department tasked with enforcing Battery Waste Management Rules and monitoring emissions reductions, while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will facilitate battery collection centres and issue standard operating procedures for safe handling and recycling.

The policy mandates strict compliance with the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, particularly focusing on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and has tasked the Environment Department to ensure that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other obligated entities adhere to these rules, including proper reporting and safe handling of used batteries.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), on the other hand, will serve as the implementing and facilitating agency for on-ground battery collection and processing systems, the draft mentioned.

DPCC will develop a policy framework to establish battery collection centres across Delhi through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

These centres are intended to make disposal more accessible and systematic for consumers and businesses alike.

"In overall terms, the clause is environmentally positive, but its success depends not on intent, but on enforcement. If implemented effectively, it directly addresses one of the most critical environmental externalities of electric mobility, the battery end-of-life management," Sharma said.

He added that despite this, if it remains limited to compliance on paper without robust monitoring, safe logistics, and high recovery standards, it risks becoming environmentally weak, or even counterproductive in parts.

Highlighting the risks of improper battery disposal, Sharma said provisions relating to collection centres and standardised handling protocols could play a crucial role.

Echoing similar views, Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at think tank Envirocatalysts, said the policy marks a significant step in linking clean mobility with broader environmental goals.

"The Delhi EV Policy 2026-2030 anchors the right to clean air directly to the constitutional right to life. By addressing vehicular emissions, a primary pollution source, the government is finally ensuring the transport sector takes ownership of its responsibility to provide a livable environment," Dahiya said.

He noted that while EV adoption has grown significantly in recent years, and that the real impact will come from supporting systems.

"While growth from 23,684 EVs in 2019-20 to over 1,07,000 in 2025-26 is impressive, the true strength lies in the supporting infrastructure and ecosystem," he said.

Dahiya also pointed to institutional mechanisms proposed in the policy, including a single-window clearance system, a dedicated EV fund, and the creation of an EV Cell, as key enablers of implementation.

"Establishing a single window clearance, a dedicated EV fund, emphasis on expanding charging network, and an EV cell under a joint commissioner will translate this vision into an operational reality," he said.

Dahiya added that tracking emission reductions and focusing on battery recycling ensures accountability and prevents a new waste crisis.