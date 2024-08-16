Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Govt to impose stricter rules on electric construction vehicles from Oct 1

Govt to impose stricter rules on electric construction vehicles from Oct 1

Electric and hybrid powertrain are being used in construction equipment vehicles

Ministry in a draft notification has proposed an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed new stricter safety standards for electric powertrain construction equipment vehicles including dumpers and excavators from October 1, 2024.
The ministry in a draft notification has proposed an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 with an aim to push electric vehicles (EV) across various sectors.
"On and after (1st October 2024), construction equipment vehicles fitted with electric power train shall meet requirements as specified in AIS-174, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016," the draft rule said.
Electric and hybrid powertrain are being used in construction equipment vehicles.
According to the notification, the objections or suggestions which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft rules before the expiry of the aforesaid period will be considered by the central government.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

