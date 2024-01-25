Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India; check price, features, and more

All-new Hero Xtreme 125R just launched in India, which is Hero's first bike in the 125 CC segment. Check its price, features and more

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero Motocorp has launched its latest Xtreme 125R motorcycle at its World 2024 event. This motorcycle marks the entry of Hero motorcycle into the most sought-after 125 CC sporty segment. It will give tough competition to TVS Raider.

The look of the all-new Hero Xtreme is sporty and muscular, which comes with a fuel tank and sharp tank extensions. It also has a sharp headlight and an all-LED taillight, and its indicators add to the sporty appeal of the bike.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 125 CC has a split seat set up with split grab rails, which enhance its muscular look and give this bike a neat and sporty touch.

Hero Xtreme 125R Powertrain

This is Hero's first bike in the 125CC segment, which is air-cooled and offers a maximum power of 11.5 bhp and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The engine comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

The recently released Hero Xtreme 125R's engine produces peak output at 8250rpm that can help you accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The Xtreme 125R offers a mileage of 66 kmpl.

Hero Xtreme 125R other features

The motorcycle is built on a lightweight diamond frame and has the largest-in-class 37mm telescopic fork and 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock, which was developed in partnership with Showa.

The Xtreme motorcycle also features a 276mm front disc brake, which is the largest in this segment, i.e., air-cooled 125CC. It largely depends on variants which get either single-channel ABS or CBS. 

What is the price of the all-new Hero Xtreme 125R?

The newly launched Hero Xtreme 125 R is Rs 95,000 for its base variant, and for the ABS variant, the price is around Rs 99,500. The Hero Xtreme 125R is available in the showrooms from 20 February 2024.

Its competitor, TVS Raider 125, costs around Rs 95,219 for the base single-piece variant, which can go up to Rs 1,02,770 for its SX variant (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

All about upcoming car and bike launches in January 2024; details inside

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Passenger vehicle volumes expected to log 8-10% growth in FY24: Report

Loans for purchasing cars a rising trend in India, finds Jato Dynamics

Result preview: Auto Inc may ride on strong revenue growth in Dec qtr

Passenger vehicle segment to see record 18-20% growth in FY24: Report

Hero forays into mid-weight category with Mavrick 440: Check price, specs


The Xtreme 125R is available in three variants, i.e., Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black.
Topics : Hero MotoCorp bikes Motorcycles two wheelers Motorcycle makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon