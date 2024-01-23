Hero forays into mid-weight category with Mavrick 440: Check price, specs

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp announced its foray into the mid-weight category on Tuesday with the unveiling of the Mavrick 440 motorcycle. The bookings of the company’s costliest bike yet are expected to open in February, and deliveries may start from April.

The bike will come with round LED projector headlights, daytime running lights, and an “intelligent automatic headlight” for style and safety.

Hero Mavrick 440: Power, performance and other specifications

Mavrick 440 will come with an air-cooled oil cooler 2V single-cylinder 440cc “TorqX” engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine will deliver 27 bhp@ 6000 rpm and a torque of 36 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Specifically designed for high low-end torque, over 90 per cent of the peak torque is accessible from 2000 rpm.

Mavrick 440 features a 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike will have 17-inch wheels at the front and rear with a ground clearance of 175 mm.

The bike will also have a digital speedometer with a negative display. It will offer smartphone features like Phone Battery Status, missed call Alert, Bluetooth Message Alert, Incoming Call Alert, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Low Fuel Indicator, RTMi Display, and Distance to Empty.

Mavrick 440 will also have eSIM-based connectivity.

Hero Mavrick 440: Price and booking date

According to a report by TimesDrive, the bike is likely to have a starting price of Rs 2 lakh. However, the company has yet to reveal its official price. In the announcement, it only said that it is an “upper-premium” offering.

The bookings will open in February and the delivery of the Mavrick 440 is expected to start in April.

Other offerings

Hero MotoCorp also showcased its first three prototypes of Flex-Fuel Motorcycles – the ethanol-based Hero HF Deluxe, Splendor+ and Glamour. It also launched Hero Xtreme 125R.

The new Xtreme 125R is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships in two variants, priced at Rs 95,000 for IBS and Rs 99,500 for ABS (ex-showroom Delhi).