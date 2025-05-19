Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Honda Rebel 500 launched in India; Check price, features, bookings and more

The much-awaited Honda Rebel 500 has arrived in India. The all-new motorcycle competes with the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Kawasaki Eliminator 500

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Honda Rebel 500 launched in India: In a major expansion of its premium motorcycle lineup, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially launched the Rebel 500 in India. Priced at ₹5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the cruiser is available for booking at select BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries starting from June 2025.
 
The launch marks Honda’s latest push into India’s growing mid-capacity cruiser segment, offering a distinctive blend of retro aesthetics, modern engineering, and premium build quality.
 
For all the motorcycle enthusiasts, the Rebel 500 blends timeless design with modern engineering, offering a unique ride experience for Indian motorcycling enthusiasts.
 

Honda CMX500 Rebel features

The Rebel 500 comes with a 471cc, inline-2, liquid-cooled engine producing 46 hp and 43.3Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Rebel 500 competes with the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, as well as the Super Meteor 650, which are not just good deals but affordable as well, priced at Rs 3.59 lakh and Rs 3.68 lakh onwards, respectively.
 
The price of the CMX500 Rebel is higher as it is brought in via the CBU route. Hence, Rebel 500 still manages to undercut the NX500 by Rs 78,000 and the direct rival, the Kawasaki Eliminator 500, by Rs 64,000.

It runs on unique wheel sizes, which are around 16 inches at both ends. The front uses a fat 130-section tyre while the rear gets a 150-section unit. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and the bike has a negative LCD display. 
 
The Rebel 500 features a tubular steel frame, and it comes with an accessible seat height of 690mm. The bike has a relatively small 11.2-litre fuel tank, but its sub-195kg kerb weight puts it on par with Royal Enfield’s 350cc bikes rather than the 650s.

Honda Rebel 500: Price and availability

The all-new Honda Rebel 500 is priced at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana). Bookings for Rebel 500 are available exclusively through BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. One can also book them via Honda BigWing India's official website, at HondaBigWing.in. 

What did the company say about the Honda Rebel launch?

While announcing the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said in a press release, “We are delighted to introduce the globally acclaimed Rebel 500 in India. This much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle has received tremendous response across international markets, and we are confident it will appeal to Indian riders as well. The Rebel 500 is more than just a motorcycle — it’s a statement of style, performance, and freedom. With its distinctive design, punchy performance, and Honda’s trusted engineering, we believe it will resonate strongly with both seasoned and emerging riders across the country.”
 
Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India also added a comment that reads, “We are very excited to bring the Rebel 500 to Indian shores. It has been a motorcycle that riding enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for years, and it’s now finally here. Designed to let you express your individuality, the Rebel 500 blends timeless cruiser styling with modern touches to stand apart from the crowd. With its unmistakable street presence, torquey engine, and laid-back ergonomics, the Rebel 500 is perfect for riders looking for a machine that’s both engaging and a unique extension of their soul.”

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

