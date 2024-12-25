Business Standard

Honda SP160 updated for 2025 with advanced features and revised pricing

The two-wheeler receives a new 4.2-inch TFT display, a USB-C charging port and complies with the upcoming OBD-2B emission norms

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India has updated the SP160 motorcycle for the model year 2025, making it in line with the latest trends and regulatory requirements in the commuter motorcycle segment. With the update, its pricing has been increased slightly as well. The single-disc variant now costs Rs 1,21,951, a hike of Rs 3,000, while the double-disc variant is priced at Rs 1,27,956, up by Rs 4,605. Honda has kept the overall styling and character of the SP160 unchanged while offering it in four body colours.
 
Following the recent upgrades to the Activa 125 and SP125, the SP160 now receives a more advanced 4.2-inch TFT display and a USB-C charging port. This new screen enhances the bike’s overall aesthetics and introduces Bluetooth connectivity, making it the only model in its segment to offer this feature. Riders can now pair their smartphones with the bike for added convenience, such as receiving call alerts or notifications, making daily commutes more connected and seamless.
   
The update also makes the SP160 comply with the upcoming OBD-2B emission standards, which will come into effect next year. The motorcycle continues with the 162.71cc single-cylinder engine, belting out 13.2 bhp and 14.8 Nm of torque. While these figures represent a slight reduction from the previous model’s 13.5hp and 14.58Nm, they continue to provide a balanced performance ideal for urban and suburban commutes.
 

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

