Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hyundai expects SUVs to account for 65% of its total volumes in 2024

Hyundai Motor India expects sports utility vehicle sales to account for 65 per cent of its overall volumes in 2024, the company's COO Tarun Garg said

Hyundai

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India expects sports utility vehicle sales to account for 65 per cent of its overall volumes in 2024, the company's COO Tarun Garg said.
The company, which currently gets around 60 per cent of its overall volumes from SUV sales, plans to invest Rs 7,000 crore on its second plant at Talegaon, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The company officials declined to comment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Tuesday, the company strengthened its SUV portfolio with the introduction of the new version of its mid-sized sports utility vehicle Creta priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The company also plans to commence production at the newly acquired manufacturing plant at Talegaon plant in Maharashtra next year, Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hyundai Motor India bags over 50,000 bookings for micro SUV Exter

Hyundai reports highest ever monthly sales in September at 71,641 units

Hyundai Motor preparing for new group leadership position for EVs in India

Hyundai Motor August sales grow 15% YoY, total dispatches at 71,435 units

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices by around 0.45% across models from Jan 16

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 0.45% across models

Toyota aims to produce about 10.3 million vehicles globally in 2024

Hyundai Motor to spend $845 million fixing Talegaon plant bought from GM

Hyundai Motor to spend $845 million fixing Talegaon plant bought from GM

Topics : Hyundai Venue Hyundai Motors automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Maruti Suzuki Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon