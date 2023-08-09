Hyundai Motor India bags over 50,000 bookings for micro SUV Exter

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has bagged over 50,000 bookings for its recently launched entry-level SUV Exter.

The company had launched the model in India on July 10.

"This SUV has redefined benchmarks in the country and offers customers superior safety with six airbags as standard..the response to Exter is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 pre-launch to 50,000-plus in less than 30 days of launch," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The trims with sunroof constitute more than 75 per cent of total bookings signalling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment raising benchmark features introduced in the Exter, he added.

The Exter, which comes with 20 first in segment features, is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

