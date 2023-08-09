Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd) on Wednesday rolled out a new wheel harvester under the Swaraj brand in the domestic market as it looks to tap aggressively the farm mechanisation market in the country.

With its latest offering, the brand is aiming for a 15-20 per cent market share in the wheel harvester segment in the long-term, Harish Chavan, Chief Executive Officer at Swaraj Division, said.

Manufactured at the company's new farm machinery facility at Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the new 'Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester' will be available from the upcoming crop season for the customers through its dealerships pan-India, he said.

"The mechanisation in the harvesting space (in the country) is still picking up. We want to give shape to it and that is the reason we want to participate now aggressively as we are participating in tractor segment," Chavan told PTI.

He said that with the tractor industry growth reaching an all-time high, the agri mechanisation sector is also growing very fast and farmers are increasingly adopting mechanisation practices.

"We want to make sure that we at Mahindra Group and at Swaraj are able to leverage this opportunity and for this reason we are launching this new wheel harvester," he said.

"We are aiming for 15-20 per cent market share in the wheel harvester segment in the longer term," Chavan stated.

'Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester' comes equipped with a highly fuel-efficient, in-house TREM-IV compliant engine and industry-first technologically advanced features, the company said.

The harvester's intelligent system offers real-time information to machine owners, including live location tracking, business parameters tracking such as acres harvested, road kilometers travelled and fuel consumption, which facilitates better decision-making and operational efficiency, it said.

In addition to vehicle service and health alerts, AdBlue level indicators and engine alerts enable real-time monitoring for equipment owners, farmers and rental entrepreneurs, maximizing the machine's use and profitability, the company said.

"Introducing the 'Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester' marks a significant step towards our strategic focus on farm machinery and is poised to propel exponential growth within this sector," said Hemant Sikka, President Farm Equipment Sector-M&M Ltd.