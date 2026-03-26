Thursday, March 26, 2026 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India asks auto industry to optimise output as Iran conflict hits supplies

India asks auto industry to optimise output as Iran conflict hits supplies

The government has already prioritised use of gas for households over industries, which get only about 80 per cent of their average needs

auto

Representative image from file.

Reuters NEW DELHI, March 26
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has asked automakers and parts suppliers to tighten production schedules to conserve fuel amid ​fears of shortages caused by disrupted oil and gas ​imports from the Gulf due to the Iran war, a ‌government memo seen by Reuters shows.

The heavy industries ministry has also urged companies to shift factory operations from oil-based fuels to electricity and to use recycled aluminium or alternative materials as shortages and costs rise, according to the March 25 advisory.

For India, one of the world's largest oil and gas importers, the advisory underscores the government's mounting concern over the conflict and its disruption to energy flows, supply chains and availability of raw materials.

 

India's ministry of heavy industries did ‌not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government has already prioritised use of gas for households over industries, which get only about 80 per cent of their average needs.

Also Read

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

India, China ties on correct path of improvement: Chinese FM Wang Yi

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

European Parliament approves US trade deal but adds safeguard clauses

US President Donald Trump

US proposal not enough for success, but talks still possible: Iran official

scrap metal

West Asia crisis hits scrap imports, drives up costs: Recycling industrypremium

real estate, realty sector

Regulator approves real estate projects worth ₹5,200 crore in Noidapremium

Some parts suppliers to India's leading carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra are already reporting a shortage of gas to power operations at a time when vehicle sales are booming.

The ​ministry wants the sector to do more.

"Wherever technically feasible, a transition from oil-based fuels ‌to electricity may be considered. Further, production schedules may be optimised to minimise idle and standby fuel consumption," the ministry said in ​its ‌note.

The government wants companies to use recycled aluminium where possible and explore the ‌use of alternative materials for packaging and other non-critical applications to reduce "demand pressure" amid shortages which are already affecting beer makers.

"I don't know ‌how ​much we can ​change in the factory, but the takeaway is that this war is going to go on for a long time and ‌we should be ​prepared," said an executive at an Indian carmaker.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JSW

JSW Motors partners Dassault to accelerate EV design and manufacturing

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Shift away from oil-based fuel to electricity: MHI tells auto sectorpremium

MHCV cycle, medium heavy commercial vehicles, replacement demand trucks, GST reset CV sector, MHCV recovery India, Tata Motors MHCV, Ashok Leyland MHCV, freight rates India

India's truck fleet shows its age: Nearly 42% of vehicles past 12 yearspremium

biogas, biogas plants

Biogas body seeks phased CBG blending, diesel phase-down in Delhi

With the launch of the ~10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the ~3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will sign

Govt to deploy 10,000 AC E-buses in 116 cities by 2027; 35,000 more planned

Topics : Auto industry Industry News West Asia and the Gulf US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Bank HolidayX down TodaySTT Hike Impact on Options TradingUpcoming DividendsCentral Mine Planning IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate todayBihar Board 10th Result DateUS Iran Ceasefire PlanStock Market Holiday for Ram NavamiLPG Crisis