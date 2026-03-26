JSW Motors partners Dassault to accelerate EV design and manufacturing

JSW Motors Limited on Thursday partnered French technology firm Dassault Systèmes to deploy a digital platform aimed at speeding up the design, engineering and manufacturing of its upcoming "new energy vehicles", as part of the group’s broader multi-billion dollar automotive push.

The partnership will see JSW Motors adopt Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform as its core digital backbone. A digital backbone is a unified software system that connects product design, engineering and manufacturing, allowing real-time data sharing and faster development cycles.

The platform will support a modular vehicle architecture, which allows multiple models to be developed using shared components, reducing costs and time to market. It will be powered by tools such as CATIA, a 3D design software, and ENOVIA, which helps manage product data and collaboration across teams.

The collaboration with Dassault comes as the JSW Group scales up its automotive ambitions through a dual strategy. While its joint venture JSW MG Motor India is expanding capacity at its Halol plant and planning multiple launches in 2026, including electric vehicles, JSW Motors is being developed as a fully independent brand.

JSW Motors said it will also deploy Dassault’s DELMIA solutions that monitor and optimise factory processes to improve efficiency and reduce waste, thereby lowering carbon emissions.

The collaboration will also involve creating virtual twins, or digital replicas of vehicles and manufacturing processes, enabling simulation and testing before physical production.

JSW Motors has already entered into a technology licensing agreement with Chinese conglomerate Chery Holding Group to access advanced vehicle platforms without equity dilution, and is reportedly preparing to launch its first model, a plug-in hybrid SUV, around Diwali 2026.