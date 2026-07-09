IRF urges Delhi govt to remove price cap for EV policy incentives

The International Road Federation (IRF) on Thursday urged the Delhi Chief Minister to remove the price ceiling on incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, stating that all EVs, regardless of their price, play an equal role in reducing pollution.

At present, to qualify for the 100 per cent road tax and registration fee waiver, the vehicle's ex-showroom price must be Rs 30 lakh or below; electric cars priced above this cap receive no tax breaks, IRF said in a statement.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, IRF president emeritus KK Kapila commended the Delhi government for its proactive efforts in promoting electric mobility through attractive incentives and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

Kapila, however, emphasised that restricting incentives to vehicles below a specified price limit may discourage the adoption of electric vehicles in several segments of the market.

He suggested that the government extend EV incentives without any price ceiling so that all buyers choosing electric mobility are encouraged equally.

"Every electric vehicle on the road helps reduce air pollution, lowers carbon emissions, and supports the transition to clean and sustainable transportation. Environmental benefits are independent of the purchase price of the vehicle," Kapila said.

He expressed confidence that the Delhi government would give due consideration to the proposal and introduce the necessary policy changes at the earliest in the larger public and environmental interest.